I reached out to some forums to get a sense of what folks think about my situation and to get some advice on how to handle it. So, I dropped a high-volume oil pump into my 347 stroker, and man, I loved seeing that oil pressure sitting pretty at 40 PSI at idle. But then one day, it took a nosedive to 10 PSI, and that got me worried.

So, I yanked the engine out and pulled the oil pan off for a closer look. Turns out, that high-volume oil pump I installed decided to snap in half, causing a massive oil pressure leak. I even had to do some tweaking to get it to fit past the girdle, but it seems like my adjustments weren't enough because the main bearing bolt must've knocked the pump and split it in two.

Now, my original plan was to throw in a turbo kit, which is why I was gunning for more oil pressure. But here's the deal – I need opinions on the bearings. I pulled them out to check, and I've attached a photo. Do you think they're worth keeping or should I replace them since I'm in here?
 

