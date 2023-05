Hey guys, questions on my 90 fox. I have on three single turbo kit. I have the Steeda adjustable cable. I keep melting it because it has to be routed through the five and six primaries. From what I have found people have been using the max for motorsports SN 95 cable, but it is not available anymore. So I was wondering what else you guys have used and what else I can do to make a cable work and not go hydraulic. Thanks I’m advance.