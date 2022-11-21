Clutch problem, U-Joint, or something else?

Seeings you never mentioned any weird clunking sounds in the rear reversing and the going forwards you can rule out the rear and sounds like there could be alot of clutch material buildup on the throwout bearing shaft and weak springs in the pressure plate and clutch disc.............



First thing Id try is adjusting the clutch....You put your foot behind the pedal and pull the pedal towards you....



When you put a new clutch the tension must be released and clutch pedal properly adjusted or the new clutch will slip....



Like suggested ..It could be a clutch cable going bad or the pedal shaft bushings going bad too....



If you have a hydraulic clutch Id get the remote reservoir kit and install it...The brakes heat up the fluid and contaminate the fluid too fast and could be your issue....



You may need a new clutch because who knows what the old owner did and if you do make sure you index your bellhousing and put a new pilot bearing in the crank aswell as resurface or replace the flywheel to insure proper installation and the smoothest feel..



You really need to go under the car and see what happens when a buddy presses the clutch pedal...



Theres also a driveline angle tool that tells you if your driveline angle is in spec too...Theres apps on google that turn your cellphone into the tool...



Good Luck