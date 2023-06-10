In the process of upgrading the 85' Fox. I am going to be a street driven with maybe hitting the track every once and now. I was looking at Vikings but damn those are costly and Ive never done coilovers before. My goal is to be able to stance my fox with this wheel and tire package I got on LMR and to increase comfort. Asking to see everyones coilover/suspension setup. Also please suggest other upgrades that have made that night and day difference. Post pics so we can see that stance. Thanks everyone!