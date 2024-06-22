Computer swap

Hello everybody, I'm brand new to the forum and just gonna dive right in. I've read some threads on this issue but want some more clarification on my specific situation.I have a 1993 5.0 that i converted from a automatic to a 5 speed. At the time I had no idea about the differences in ECM's in auto an manual transmissions. It still has the c3w computer in it and runs good. I had issues in the beginning with it stalling out when I pushed the clutch in when commin to a stop and after recently reading, I see the auto ECM can cause this issue, but after tweaking the timing at the distributor it helped that issue out for the most part. I upgraded the bottom end years ago with a set of upgraded 1966 289 heads with an adjustable valve train, 194 and 160 valves and 1.7 roller rockers, a motorsport E303 cam, 10:1 compression TRW forged aluminium pistons, 1 5/8 bbk equal length headers and flowmaster 2 1/2 inch exhaust,no cats on the hpipe. I'm getting ready to finally upgrade the top end with the Edelbrock performer 2 intake 70mm throttle body and spacer, 76 mm mass air and cold air intake. Not sure about going to 24lb injectors. Gonna check the plugs when I change em to se if it's running rich/lean or good (what do you think on the 24lbers). Would also like some advice on weather or not it's worth changing to the a9L and the correct O2 wiring harness with the upgrades. I've seen some a9l's for sale on eBay but skeptical about buying from there that's why I was wondering if the swap is really necessary.
Any advice would be helpful thanks
Any advice would be helpful thanks