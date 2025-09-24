Console Heat after MGW shifter install

K

KirkACola

Member
Jun 2, 2025
7
1
13
US
#1
Hey all,

I recently had an MGW shifter installed on my 2014 GT. I noticed after I got the shifter installed at my local MGW dealer that there is an excessive amount of heat coming up through the console, almost like a space heater on full blast. Is this normal for MGW shifters? I have even tried laying the factory heat shield over the foam mat that MGW provided and no dice.

Any advice is appreciated.

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Do you know whats different between the MGW and the stock shifter?

I'm not familiar with your year mustang but on my Fox, you can literally look down at the ground around the shifter (i have a MGW) so heat can come up through that space. I put whatever carpet like material was there stock, then the MGW foam, then the rubber boot. If i was experiencing more heat, i would just try to put another layer of denser sound deadening/heat resistant material there as well.
 
#3
gkomo said:
Do you know whats different between the MGW and the stock shifter?

I'm not familiar with your year mustang but on my Fox, you can literally look down at the ground around the shifter (i have a MGW) so heat can come up through that space. I put whatever carpet like material was there stock, then the MGW foam, then the rubber boot. If i was experiencing more heat, i would just try to put another layer of denser sound deadening/heat resistant material there as well.
Click to expand...
From what I can tell, the MGW shifter itself is a little bit smaller around than the stock shifter possibly causing a small gap around the factory grommet. I asked the local shop about this and they advised that per MGW's instructions, they remove the factory sound deadening/Heat Shield and just use the foam pad that MGW provides.
 
#4
I wonder if you can just put the factory sound deadening/heat shield over the MGW provided foam, then everything gets sandwiched between the shifter boot bezel? again, thinking of Foxbodies, so yours may be a little different.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Blue smoke..
Replies
1
Views
390
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
jaketractor
Progress Thread Giving an abandoned 88 GT project a new chance at life
Replies
27
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
J
68 Mustang with Foxbody Engine Stalling Issues - MSPNP2
Replies
3
Views
202
Digital Self-tuning Forum
JayV68Stang
J
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
21
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu