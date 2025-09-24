Console Heat after MGW shifter install

Hey all,
I recently had an MGW shifter installed on my 2014 GT. I noticed after I got the shifter installed at my local MGW dealer that there is an excessive amount of heat coming up through the console, almost like a space heater on full blast. Is this normal for MGW shifters? I have even tried laying the factory heat shield over the foam mat that MGW provided and no dice.
Any advice is appreciated.
Thanks
