Control arm length

Hi all, I am assembling a 1.5” & 1” lowering kit and BMR UCAs and LCAs on my 1990 LX Convertible. On LMR, where I get all my parts, they say to basically match up control arm lengths and use the lock nut to set it at that length. My UCAs were able to match up fine but the new BMR LCAs are about 1.5”-2” longer than the ones that were on it. This will drastically change the pinion angle I would assume. I have the car up on stands and I’m waiting for a few more parts before completely assembling everything, but my question is, how am I supposed to counter the difference in the lengths of the LCAs? I think I will have to lengthen my UCAs but I also have to consider it being lowered. Is there a way of getting a rough estimate of how much I will need to adjust the UCAs to get the ~2 degree pinion angle? Also if my adjustments were off could it possibly push on my driveshaft putting lots of load on the trans/yolk? Would I be better off taking the driveshaft completely off and using rope or something similar to try and find angles first? Before lowering to the floor and putting everything under load. Hopefully my explanations make sense and sorry for the lengthy post.