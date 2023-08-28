I don't know if this has ever been discussed but here goes. 89 LX with balanced/blueprinted 5.0, Power dyne supercharger, Cobra intake, 70mm TB, 5 gear, 3.55 posi 8.8. This combo runs OK, pretty fast but still have issues with EEC IV ECU. Being 34 year old technology it's adequate at best. I'd like to know if it's possible to swap out the intake manifold, injectors etc for a good single plane manifold with one of the new throttle body fuel injection systems like the Holley Sniper with computerized monitoring/control of all the fuel parameters. Will the EEC IV control the ignition timing alone relieving it of all fuel related issues. I can run without the supercharger first adapting for it later, but reliability and excellent driveability are my goals. I started with carburetors about 100 years ago and getting tired of all the EEC IV failings, difficulties with diagnosing seemingly minor issues and voltage level related problems. Sacrilege I know but I'm a rebel/scientist willing to gamble for a better outcome. Who knows, if this works well it could become a trend. LOL. Thanks, Rob.