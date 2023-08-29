Engine Throttle body gasket

MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Silver Stanger
Founding Member
Apr 9, 2002
1,633
17
59
#1
Hello everyone,

Can someone give me the stock part number for the throttle body gasket and EGR gasket (to throttle body)

I know that the stock size is 60mm but ill I find in my searches are gaskets for 66-70 mm.

Thank you!
 

