Cleaning cylinders of old gas

What’s the best way to clean cylinders of old gas without taking the head apart? I dropped my tank and replaced everything last year and it was pretty nasty inside. The car was started a few years ago on probably 4-5 year old gas but not driven. After seeing the gas tank I feel like the gas lines should be replaced. I will clean the fuel rail and injectors, but how do I got about cleaning the cylinders? It’s a “freshly” rebuilt motor that was sitting for about 6 years and after seeing the tank I don’t think it’s ever gotten good gas until I swapped the tanks. It has only ever been driven probably 20 miles and started a handful of times on old gas. It’s never felt fully capable of what it should with as much is done to it.