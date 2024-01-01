Cleaning cylinders of old gas

T

TheFoxAndTheTremec

New Member
Dec 12, 2023
12
0
1
Michigan
#1
What’s the best way to clean cylinders of old gas without taking the head apart? I dropped my tank and replaced everything last year and it was pretty nasty inside. The car was started a few years ago on probably 4-5 year old gas but not driven. After seeing the gas tank I feel like the gas lines should be replaced. I will clean the fuel rail and injectors, but how do I got about cleaning the cylinders? It’s a “freshly” rebuilt motor that was sitting for about 6 years and after seeing the tank I don’t think it’s ever gotten good gas until I swapped the tanks. It has only ever been driven probably 20 miles and started a handful of times on old gas. It’s never felt fully capable of what it should with as much is done to it.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

3054tony
Resolved Fuel pump not turning on
Replies
8
Views
686
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
3054tony
3054tony
V
94 GT Stalls when warm. MAF?
Replies
3
Views
304
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Valicy
V
H
Newly Purchased 1986 LX 5.0
Replies
56
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
T
03 Gt battery issues while driving
Replies
3
Views
357
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
M
HELP! 06 mustang roush 4.6l v8 stage 2. Throwing a wrench
Replies
0
Views
367
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
mustangmike88
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu