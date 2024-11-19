Engine Coolant Passage Gt40 Intake Swap

I have a 91 thunderbird 5.0 going in a 93 fox and an upper intake off of an explorer and it seems a coolant passage has nowhere to go. What should I do?
 

#2
S

Thread 'Whats the center intake hole for?'

i noticed when i changed my fuel injectors, and had my upper intake off..

thats theres the 8 Runners, and a smaller hole in the center? and my GT40 intake had a runner for it and it loops around to where the throttle body connects.... but, whoever owned it before me, put a 1"? spacer in there. and the spacer blocked off that center hole. i ended up putting the spacer back in on the reinstall. but im curious

what does this do? anything worth while?

i found a picture of a trickflow heat spacer. but this one DOES have the center hole that im talking about. here
tfs-51520020.webp
 
