Electrical Cooling fans won’t shut off.

TheChad88

Jun 11, 2017
Hey guys, I’m having some issues on my 2007 mustang gt. My cooling fans continue to run after I have shutdown the vehicle. I installed a secondary fuse block after I discovered that the terminal going from my fuse block going to the high speed fan for the ECM was burnt and that part of the connector melted.
I have it setup just like the original circuit setup. Power from one 15amp fuse going to two relays for low and high fan speeds, and wired to the respective fan control circuits to the ECM as the controlling circuit, with power from one 40amp fuse going to the two relays wired to the respective fan circuits as the controlled circuits.
When I turn off the car the fans keep running indefinitely, and I have let it sit for over two hours waiting for it to shut down. Pulling the 40amp fuse shuts them off, but come back on when reinstalled. Pulling the 15amp fuse shuts them off and keeps them off when reinstalled.
I’m concerned that the ECM may be fried on that circuit somewhere and I’m looking for advice, tests I can run, and opinions.
Can anyone help me out?
 

