I have the dual contour fan assembly on my 92. The setup has been controlled by the DCC variable speed controller and I liked it very much but I think that controller has failed and considering the cost of replacing it I’m looking for other options.
I understand the Taurus fan wiring is a two speed design from the factory. I would like to wire these contour fans up in a two speed configuration like the Taurus. Can this be done without too much trouble? I’m sure I can source parts at local junkyards if needed.
Can anyone give me advice or direct me to a good write up for this project?
Thanks for your time
I understand the Taurus fan wiring is a two speed design from the factory. I would like to wire these contour fans up in a two speed configuration like the Taurus. Can this be done without too much trouble? I’m sure I can source parts at local junkyards if needed.
Can anyone give me advice or direct me to a good write up for this project?
Thanks for your time