Electrical Contour fans wiring

JD1964

JD1964

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
10 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
3,053
1,346
194
Maryland
#1
I have the dual contour fan assembly on my 92. The setup has been controlled by the DCC variable speed controller and I liked it very much but I think that controller has failed and considering the cost of replacing it I’m looking for other options.

I understand the Taurus fan wiring is a two speed design from the factory. I would like to wire these contour fans up in a two speed configuration like the Taurus. Can this be done without too much trouble? I’m sure I can source parts at local junkyards if needed.

Can anyone give me advice or direct me to a good write up for this project?

Thanks for your time
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Contour Fans & Factory ECU
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
ZephyrEFI
Mark VIII Fan/DCC Controller Combo Relay Size?
Replies
5
Views
554
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ZephyrEFI
ZephyrEFI
rotorhead22
Engine Contour Fan Install
Replies
15
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
T
Electrical Cooling fans won’t shut off.
Replies
0
Views
516
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
TheChad88
T
M
Let's talk electric fans.
Replies
26
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu