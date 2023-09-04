Mark VIII Fan/DCC Controller Combo Relay Size?

So, I've decided to add an oil pressure switch to my Mark VIII fan with DCC controller. I wanted to get my fan to not continue running after the engine is turned off. It does that presently, but not for too long. I messaged the company, but didn't hear anything back, so I assume they must be defunct or something, so any solution is going to be up to me to figure out. Looking at the wiring for the DCC controller, there is nothing that tells this thing whether the engine is running or switched power is turned on, or anything. Maybe it can draw its own conclusion based on the radiator temp sensor starting to see a decline in temp to tell it the engine is off or something; I don't know. And the company was always pretty mysterious, so we may never know. There are a bunch of unused pins on the controller, I have no idea what they do.



ANYWAY, the oil pressure switch will go to a relay that will cut the power to the controller when the engine is off. The Mark VIII fan is notorious for pulling a crap ton of amps, but the DCC controller uses soft start and stop to mitigate that. So that leads me to my question. What amp rating relay would you use for this? I remember my old Dakota Digital controller used 75 amp relays, maybe in parallel or something I don't remember for sure.