LILCBRA
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
- Dec 6, 2005
- 3,987
- 3,211
- 174
- 51
Here is a start of a sticky thread idea. Post up any links to ads you may find concerning the II to help others find what they need! Here is an example:
1976 Mustang II Engine 2800cc 171cu 2.8L V6
This posting is for a ´76 171 V6 for $300. It has, from what the posting says, 75000 miles.
There is another ad that shows up from time to time locally that is trying to sell some miscellaneous parts as well. I haven´t run across that ad recently though. I did run across a hood for a ´74 though:
1974 Mustang II Hood
Anyway, post up your finds here!
