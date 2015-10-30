Resource Discussion Craigslist Links

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,987
3,211
174
51
Marietta, Ga
Here is a start of a sticky thread idea. Post up any links to ads you may find concerning the II to help others find what they need! Here is an example:

1976 Mustang II Engine 2800cc 171cu 2.8L V6

This posting is for a ´76 171 V6 for $300. It has, from what the posting says, 75000 miles.

There is another ad that shows up from time to time locally that is trying to sell some miscellaneous parts as well. I haven´t run across that ad recently though. I did run across a hood for a ´74 though:

1974 Mustang II Hood

Anyway, post up your finds here!
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

Easy there, this ain't a dating site.
15 Year Member
Mar 7, 2002
9,308
5,219
224
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,987
3,211
174
51
Marietta, Ga
Sitting here doing nothing today, decided to look around Craigslist to see what I could find. Here are a few listings in the Chicago and surrounding area's Craigslist:

1975 FORD MUSTANG II GHIA
1976 Mustang II Ford Cobra II fastback parts 76 Mustang 2 hatchback 78
1976 Ford Mustang II
Pinto/Bobcat Ralley wheels
1974 - 1978 Mustang II coupe Ghia trunk lid rust free
1974 - 1978 Mustang II driver door, rust free
1974 - 1978 Mustang II front right fenders
1974 - 1978 mustang II bucket seats Cobra 1977 1976
1974 - 1978 Mustang II King Cobra rear sway bar
1977 Mustang II Radiator 4 Cylinder
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
33,828
15,484
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
This could end up being a pretty good resource. You might want to include ebay and Amazon links for particularly hard to find items and things of that nature. I know M2 parts are becoming more and more scarce so I'm not opposed to something like this thread.

Let's just make sure that nobody is selling anything in here. Those kinds of things belong in the classifieds section. :nice:

The CL ads are approaching gray area but I definitely get what you guys are trying to do so carry on. :)

Edit: Ah... one more footnote: Along with your links, you might also want to copy/paste any images that go along with those ads. The Stangnet server duplicates and displays those images. So the images will exist in the thread even after the ad link becomes invalid.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,987
3,211
174
51
Marietta, Ga
Thanks! I guess the forum title is a little misleading, but by all means post whatever classified ad you can find from where ever! Craigslist is probably the most popular by far, but kijiji(sp?) and other sites too! And posting a few pics is an excellent idea as well!

Here are a couple more I just found on my local craigslist......

1978 FORD MUSTANG II T-TOP

00S0S_heHbrbS0WxB_600x450.jpg


1977 Ford Mustang II Original Condition - New Engine, Etc

00606_cqh0PiiqAjQ_600x450.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LILCBRA
Stiffer front springs writeup from the old .net site
Replies
1
Views
335
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
LILCBRA
Find your next project or parts here! Craigslist and other classifieds links
Replies
22
Views
10K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DudeStang
DudeStang
F
Engine Idle problem that I can’t figure out
Replies
7
Views
621
Fox Engine Swaparoo
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
T
Looking for 1976 parts suppliers
Replies
8
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Sweetooth
S
F
1993 Cobra flooding
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu