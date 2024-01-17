Gas Tank Options For A MII

JackH
Hey all, still working on the II. The distributor pickup coil should be here later this week and I have also found that the ignition coil was bad so I got a new one put in. Anyway, I was wondering if anyone new if/what gas tanks are interchangeable on a 77-78 mustang because a new OEM one is $250. The ones for a 74-76 MII are $165 on ebay so I was wondering if that would work? To my knowledge the only reason they changed them halfway thru the ii was because of the whole pintos explosion crisis. Also if I did do that, would I need a new filler neck, sending unit? Mine is a 2.8L V6.
Thanks for the advice,
Jack H.
