Crank no start. No fuel or spark.

I know this topic is all over the place but the checklist does me no good. This 95 5.0 ran like a charm one minute, then parked it for maybe 2 days.. now i have no power to the fuel pump, no spark whatsoever, but may be getting air, idk but doubt it. I have traced almost every wire to the start up and such, all checks out fine. Checked fuses and relays, all fine. Obviously i couldnt check the fuel pump relay. With majority of any electronics that run when the motor is to be running is failing power out the blue, would this be a constant control relay module? I have had this identical issue with the ignition through the ccrm, on my 95 v6, but now im getting it in my 95 gt. I tried jumping the fuel pump, nothing. I hardwired the fuel pump, and wouldnt stop priming, still no start as the spark is missing. The pick up coil is even getting nothing. All i have is lights, dash lights, and gauges. Everything else is next to dead. As i run through the checklist, i find alternate issues that i havent had, but leads to the “no (whatever)” then it may be this. Everytime i check “this” everything is fine, could this be simply the ccrm module as to seeing my ignition and fuel are failing to get power?