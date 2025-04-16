Dead car, please don't ignore

I bought a used 95 V6 3.8, and i have done a lot of maintenance, last week, i was changing all the gaskets in the engine, was outside all day, in the night i was all tired and exhausted, i reassembled the engine, but connected the battery wrong, i noticed the alternator getting warm, and quickly flipped the battery,

now all seem right, the car didn't throw any code, all the fuses are fine, i checked the wiring harness, the injectors seem to recieve power, but i don't have spark, i replaced the spark plugs, the coil, and the ICM

could it be the alternator? i have cranked cars without alternator, so i don't think that is, i really don't know what to do at this point
 

