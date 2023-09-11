dead spot (loose) in center of steering wheel

J

JTD2001

New Member
Sep 11, 2023
1
0
1
Texas
#1
Today while driving a dead spot has developed in the center of my steering wheel mid-drive. My steering has had no issues whatsoever for the entirety of the time that I've owned this car (1999 Mustang GT). There's about a 1-2 inch dead zone in the steering where my wheel can turn but there is no turning in my actual wheels, so it feels as if my steering wheel is almost floating. The issue persists even when the steering is locked after I take the key out but it's probably only about an inch wide instead of two. What would be the potential causes for this issue, especially if it just abruptly happened while I was driving? I also had the outer tie rod ends replaced a few months ago with zero issues until today.
 

