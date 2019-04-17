Digital Dash EFI Discount Code

CT Material here
Hey Everyone!

I just wanted to support our forums members here with a discount code for Digital Dash EFI. With the growing increase of members getting into the Megasquirt ECU, and wanting to expand there abilities I thought this would be helpful. The code is good for 7% off your entire order!

Discount Code: STANGNET19
Website: dd-efi.com
 
