Do I have to press the clutch while turning the key to start the car? 1981 I6

I have a 1981 straight 6. When I start the car I do it by pressing the clutch while I'm turning the key. I'm wondering if this is the correct thing to do, just to make sure I'm not causing any small damage to the car by doing things wrong. I've been able to start the car without pressing the clutch so I guess there's no physical switch forcing me to press it, but I still wonder if pressing the clutch is recommended when turning the key in a car like this.
Thanks!
 

