Door tag decoder

Date - 05/92 = May 1992 build
GVWR - 4273 lb/1938 kg = gross vehicle weight rating
Front GAWR - 2262 lb/1026 kg = front gross axle weight rating
Rear GAWR - 2031 lb/921 kg = rear gross axle weight rating
F0125 = 0125 lbs front accessory reserve load
R0131 = 0131 lbs rear accessory reserve load
Exterior Paint Colors - UA = Black Clearcoat
DSO - B1 = Central Ford of Canada district sales office
Body - GTC = Mustang GT 2-door convertible
VR - AA = Black convertible top
Mldg - C = Black bodyside molding
Int Trim - DA = cloth Articulated Sport seating, low-back front buckets (D), Titanium interior trim color (A)
Tape - [blank] = no paint stripes
R - 9 = electronic AM/FM search stereo radio with cassette tape player
Ax - M = 2.73:1 axle ratio, Traction-Lok (limited slip) differential
Tr - 2 = manual Borg Warner transmission (T-5 5-speed overdrive)
QQ = front springs
TT = rear springs