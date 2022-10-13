Dyno Comparison for TFS 44cc Ported Heads vs PI Ported Heads with same VT Stage 2 Cams

So I have been researching various builds and set ups with cam profiles. I found a lot of interesting data on what people have done.



I talked with MHS Team and 400 to tires seems fairly common now with the 5.3l BB Stroker, stage 4 cams with their TFS R heads, long tubes, and Eddy Intake combo....most are pushing 440ish with this set up but haven't seen any dyno sheets for curves.



I reach out to Trick Flow and did some research on their engine dyno builds from the past few years with their 5.3l, TFS R Heads, 11.6 to 1 CR on pump gas and cam profiles...... They put down 466hp and 414tq with their intake using their cam with .580/.580 lift and 274/274 duration building peak power at 6400 rpms and peak tq at 5100rpm.....



I saw they did a second test, same combo with a special comp cam grind of .625/.625 lift with much less duration using a 252/256 duration ....put down 518hp at 6900 and peak tq of 417 at 4700rpms.....



Looking at the 2 results using the 5.3 l and TFS R Heads it seems the flow of the R head combined with the addition of 42 cubic inches will support a lot more airflow and responds drastically with lift and less duration.... basically with going from .580 to .625 lifts on smaller profile netted 52 hp and 3 tq on a much better power curve..... the TQ curve was much flatter and power curve was much broader



I have been trying to reach an old friend who was building his wild NA car based on the eddy intake and back then he was using a corborated setup and put down 408 to the tires....don't remember the tq..... but saw recently that he did a custom cam, 12.5 to 1 CR on pump gas even, and switched to an EFI setup with the eddy intake....he didn't have cam specs but the car put down 500hp and 460is tq....I didn't see the power curve or peaks but really impressive...



I also found a build similar to mine with a bullet intake with the 5.3l using normal TFS 38cc Heads, MHS stage 4 cams, long tubes, and supporting mods and put down 393hp/398tq.... One big thing to note is the stage 4 cam behaved like a stage 2 cam with the larger bore stroker.... MHS claims the stage 4 cam shift the rpm range to 6700-6800 on a stock bore/stroke..... but with the larger bore the peak power and tq cam in under my set up with peak TQ coming in at 4000 and peak power coming in around 5200rpms..... this was with a .575 lift cam..... but the power dipped down well before 6600 so it seem the cam behaved almost like a stage 1.5 to stage 2 cam in that set up...



I am thinking with the added airflow of the stroker and TFS R heads, a higher lift cam but keeping the stage 4 profile would really improve power across the board, especially about 4800-5200 rpms and up..... considering intakes used and lift it could be worth 20-40hp more to the tires....



Still doing some more research on compression, cam profiles, and how to approach my build but thinking the 5.3l combo with the MHS TFS 44cc heads (they upgrade valves, guides, seats, and do some runner touch up... with a .600 to .615 lift on a 111.5 lsa with 236/238 duration would hold the power curve like a stock 281 with heads/cam combo with PI intake and 78mmbbk TB combo and full supporting mods to around 420-440hp and tq....



Having new edge power in a lightweight 2v with 1000 less lbs of weight would make for a super fun street sleeper..lol.. My ultimate goal is to make over 400+ HP/TQ, run in the 10's in the 1/4 and will just be a cruise car for car shows with an occasional trip to the drag strip...



Has anyone else been planning a build for their old play toy?



Ed