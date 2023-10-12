Electrical Stalling....Vss signal check?

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,219
63
68
Saugus, MA
#1
Working on a 89/92ish( Was put together with a newer harness not positive on the year)
306 w/ Edelbrock heads, cobra intake, E cam, pro-m with stock injectors, base timing at 14*

Having a stalling issue when coming to a stop with AC on, and/or slow speed turning. Then will have a hard time staying running for a few tries after stall, unless I give it throttle.

Have done the entire surging idle check list, fixed a few vac leaks and did base idle reset(a few times). Replaced the TPS and IAC (and swapped known good IAC from my car), and swapped in a stock MAF (and tried various clocking positions) all with no change. Voltage was right at . 9-1v at idle with either MAF and all positions

Car will idle at 850, then drops 100-150 rpm with AC on but stays steady

What type of signal/voltage should be output from the Vss?

and what voltage should I see across the IAC circuit ? Seeing between 3-4v at idle (more makes idle go up, right ? )

Have a BOB hooked up so I can test easily while running

I haven't opened the computer to check caps yet. Are these symptoms something that could be caused by that?

Open to any ideas

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
94 GT HCI: Won't find /hold idle when Warm to Temp
Replies
2
Views
536
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
1994FiveO
1
Gs1987GT
Engine Time to address the start and stall issue...
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
S
Throttle Position Sensor Voltage Climbs!
Replies
18
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
C
Electrical New Codes 29/98/66 - wont run unless MAF unplugged (all volt and ohms checked at maf)
Replies
6
Views
754
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
R
Car shuts off under throttle, idles fine. Looking for some pointers.
Replies
10
Views
723
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
rmarcotte
R
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu