Working on a 89/92ish( Was put together with a newer harness not positive on the year)

306 w/ Edelbrock heads, cobra intake, E cam, pro-m with stock injectors, base timing at 14*



Having a stalling issue when coming to a stop with AC on, and/or slow speed turning. Then will have a hard time staying running for a few tries after stall, unless I give it throttle.



Have done the entire surging idle check list, fixed a few vac leaks and did base idle reset(a few times). Replaced the TPS and IAC (and swapped known good IAC from my car), and swapped in a stock MAF (and tried various clocking positions) all with no change. Voltage was right at . 9-1v at idle with either MAF and all positions



Car will idle at 850, then drops 100-150 rpm with AC on but stays steady



What type of signal/voltage should be output from the Vss?



and what voltage should I see across the IAC circuit ? Seeing between 3-4v at idle (more makes idle go up, right ? )



Have a BOB hooked up so I can test easily while running



I haven't opened the computer to check caps yet. Are these symptoms something that could be caused by that?



Open to any ideas



Thanks