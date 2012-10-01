Ect Sensor Grounding

95Vert383AOD said: On a side note your computer relies on the readings this sensor gives. I have heard of it screwing the computers calculations up by even changing its location on the intake. Ideally you would want this to be as close to the thermostat as possible. But before the thermostat. There is a reason the stock location is where it is. I have used a laser thermometer and you would be surprised at the temp difference between the location its supposed to be and anywhere else. around the intake.



I'm just trying to help you avoid and computer issues when everything is together. It would suck to have your car in closed loop because the sensor never reaches the correct temp.



BTW Closed Loop = Running rich. Click to expand...

what's up man I know this is an old post but my issues brought me to this thread. Btw I talked to you on the groups years ago when I was inquiring about doing a 351. Well here's my issue now with my 94 Cobra; ( from another thread)My issue is my fan is turning on when I start the car and I've tried a few different used Ect sensors, a few used Ccrm's, and another used Pcm ( all of my parts actually). I did a koeo and got code 511 EEC processor Rom test failed, 117 Ect sensor circuit grounded, and 564 which google seems to say something about fuses or something from what I've read others asking questions about that code which isn't in my chilton's manual.With the koer test i got a code 998 hard fault present and also the 117 again. There was another code started but didn't get to get the numbers cause the CEL stayed on and the car almost cut off. I switched it off after about a minute or so and waiting 30 seconds to do the test again. I got the same codes and upon the 3rd code starting the car cut off. I repeated that process one more time and the same outcome.I ohmed the Ect sensor unplugged and got 27.6, 29.8, and 31.6 ( new one from autozone). I didn't buy the one from autozone but wanted to ohm it out to see if the numbers from my old ones compared to it.