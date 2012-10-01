Ect Sensor Grounding

golf4283
I have a quick question. Does the ECT sensor need to be grounded? The original installation is on the heater pipes which are metal and provide a ground via the ECT sensor itself.
On my setup I'm running rubber hoses and using a brass "T" fitting and plugging the sensor into the T and passing the coolant on to the heater box. (This is on my '65 Mustang). This setup invariably leaves the Brass fitting on its own and it is not grounded.
My questions is should I ground the brass "T" fitting to the engine? Or will the sensor function properly even if it is not grounded.
