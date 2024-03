Ect Sensor Grounding

So far almost all the advice you have gotten is incorrect. The ECT grounds through the black/white signal ground for the computer. The same black/white wire wire is signal ground for all the sensors except the MAF and O2 sensors. The signal ground circuit is the same on both Speed Density and Mass Air Flow carsThe ECT sensor has absolutely nothing to do with the temperature gauge. They are different animals. The ECT sensor is normally located it the passenger side front of the engine in the water feed tubes for the heater.Here's the wiring diagram...The ACT & ECT have the same thermistor, so the table values are the sameACT & ECT test data:Use Pin 46 on the computer for ground for both ECT & ACT to get most accurate readings.Pin 7 on the computer - ECT signal in. at 176 degrees F it should be .80 voltsPin 25 on the computer - ACT signal in. at 50 degrees F it should be 3.5 volts. It is a good number if the ACT is mounted in the inlet airbox. If it is mounted in the lower intake manifold, the voltage readings will be lower because of the heat transfer.Voltages may be measured across the ECT/ACT by probing the connector from the rear. A pair of safety pins may be helpful in doing this. Use care in doing it so that you don't damage the wiring or connector.Here's the table :50 degrees F = 3.52 v68 degrees F = 3.02 v86 degrees F = 2.62 v104 degrees F = 2.16 v122 degrees F = 1.72 v140 degrees F = 1.35 v158 degrees F = 1.04 v176 degrees F = .80 v194 degrees F = .61212 degrees F = .47 v230 degrees F = .36 v248 degrees F = .28 vOhms measures at the computer with the computer disconnected, or at the sensor with the sensor disconnected.50 degrees F = 58.75 K ohms68 degrees F = 37.30 K ohms86 degrees F = 27.27 K ohms104 degrees F = 16.15 K ohms122 degrees F = 10.97 K ohms140 degrees F = 7.60 K ohms158 degrees F = 5.37 K ohms176 degrees F = 3.84 K ohms194 degrees F = 2.80 K ohms212 degrees F = 2.07 K ohms230 degrees F = 1.55 K ohms248 degrees F = 1.18 k ohmsSee the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.Ignition switch wiringFuel, alternator, A/C and ignition wiringComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air MustangsComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air MustangsVacuum diagram 89-93 MustangsHVAC vacuum diagramTFI module differences & pin outFuse box layout87-92 power window wiring93 power window wiring