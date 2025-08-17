ECU help!

starkiller1134

Aug 16, 2025
Pennsylvania
To keep a long story short, previous owner of my 2001 mustang gt replaced the engine with one out of an '02 automatic and kept the auto ECU with it even though the car is manual. Now my speedo reads double, I get O/D light, and engine codes for torque converter and such. ECU also won't read iat sensor cause the harness is different I assume from 01 to 02 with the iat and maf sensors. I live near Pittsburgh and have to get emissions tested and need all the lights gone but I want it to run right and read speed right. Don't wanna just clear the lights. Can I use any 2001 manual ECU and get it programmed to my vin and keys or do I need to buy a pre programmed one like from flagship one? This is the final piece to my project so any help is appreciated!
 

