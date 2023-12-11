For Sale Edelbrock Performer Ford cam and lifter set-429/460

$320 shipping included .Outside USA extra- located in Buffalo NY.
New - never used, fitted or installed - in the box which shows stains from being in storage - no rust or damage to cam or lifters.
New in the box - #2167, 429 / 460
Manufacturer ‎Edelbrock ---- Item Weight ‎17 pounds
Product Dimensions ‎26.6 x 7.8 x 3.7 inches
Item model number ‎2167Is
OEM Part Number ‎2167
  • Kit includes a camshaft, hydraulic lifters, assembly lube and full instructions
  • Intake�valve�lift with�factory rocker�arm�is 0.460 and exhaust valve lift is 0.480
  • Intake�cam�lift is 0.265 and exhaust valve lift is 0.280
  • Dual springs should not be used
  • Only stock ratio rocker arms should be used with the kit
  • Check Edelbrock for more specs and fitment. I have a few cam kits , pistons , rods , intakes and other engine parts - pm for list.

1702331345565.png
 

