$320 shipping included .Outside USA extra- located in Buffalo NY.
New - never used, fitted or installed - in the box which shows stains from being in storage - no rust or damage to cam or lifters.
New in the box - #2167, 429 / 460
Manufacturer Edelbrock ---- Item Weight 17 pounds
Product Dimensions 26.6 x 7.8 x 3.7 inches
Item model number 2167Is
OEM Part Number 2167
- Kit includes a camshaft, hydraulic lifters, assembly lube and full instructions
- Intake�valve�lift with�factory rocker�arm�is 0.460 and exhaust valve lift is 0.480
- Intake�cam�lift is 0.265 and exhaust valve lift is 0.280
- Dual springs should not be used
- Only stock ratio rocker arms should be used with the kit
- Check Edelbrock for more specs and fitment.