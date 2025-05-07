EEC-IV SFI-MA12A

OK completely new to this old computer I acquired a 1973 cougar with a home made fuel injection system on it and I know nothing about it but this is running it or was . its got a built 351 C Weiand manifold with bungs welded in for injectors a plemin from a truck (Snorkel) 2 giant throttle bodies and a big mass air flow. I had it running and driving went to move now no fuel pump or ignition I can jump pump so its good but have no clue what happened . any help will be greatly appreciated or even what and how to up grade that's budget friendly as I am retired. even if I went back to a carb





this this was built as a drag car I am using as street rod forgot to mention its got a fogger on it but its not being used , narrowed 9 inch ,3 link hi flow fuel pump, roll bar and more !



thanks in advance