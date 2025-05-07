EEC-IV SFI-MA12A

A

amps1956

Jun 29, 2023
OK completely new to this old computer I acquired a 1973 cougar with a home made fuel injection system on it and I know nothing about it but this is running it or was . its got a built 351 C Weiand manifold with bungs welded in for injectors a plemin from a truck (Snorkel) 2 giant throttle bodies and a big mass air flow. I had it running and driving went to move now no fuel pump or ignition I can jump pump so its good but have no clue what happened . any help will be greatly appreciated or even what and how to up grade that's budget friendly as I am retired. even if I went back to a carb


this this was built as a drag car I am using as street rod forgot to mention its got a fogger on it but its not being used , narrowed 9 inch ,3 link hi flow fuel pump, roll bar and more !

thanks in advance
 

Holy xero information Batman.


In reference to what is in there now: Is it multi-port, CFI? What is controlling it? There's a "Box" somewhere, with a bunch of wires coming out of it, what's written on it?

I doubt that it is truly a "homebrew" setup. That's not something you can just throw together from an old Speak-N-Spell. Figure out what's in there and we might be able to find a manual on-line someplace.
 
