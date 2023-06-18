87LXVERT
New Member
-
- Jul 5, 2021
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
87 2.3
electric fan won't kick on no matter how hot the temp goes. it will overheat sitting idling. I've tried two sending units. If I ground the wire the fan kicks on. Two bad units or wrong ones? one from rockauto and the other from ebay i believe.
electric fan won't kick on no matter how hot the temp goes. it will overheat sitting idling. I've tried two sending units. If I ground the wire the fan kicks on. Two bad units or wrong ones? one from rockauto and the other from ebay i believe.