Electrical Electrical Guidance

r4sedan

r4sedan

Member
Feb 7, 2018
20
16
13
#1
Hi, I was gone for a little while and now I'm back. I'm having a little charging issue .
My car is a '88 Coupe with the 130 amp alternator conversion.
From threads I've read I was thinking it might be the Battery bulb I've taken out the Cluster
and it's not marked can anybody tell me which one it would be?. Also This Red wire is off the Harness
I don't know if it came off when I took the ckuster of or not, It is Hot When the ignition is on.

Thanks, Larry
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230818_123437468.jpg
    IMG_20230818_123437468.jpg
    573.7 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20230818_123429701.jpg
    IMG_20230818_123429701.jpg
    462.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20230818_123402892.jpg
    IMG_20230818_123402892.jpg
    381.9 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_20230818_123416941.jpg
    IMG_20230818_123416941.jpg
    482.4 KB · Views: 4

