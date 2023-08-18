Hi, I was gone for a little while and now I'm back. I'm having a little charging issue .
My car is a '88 Coupe with the 130 amp alternator conversion.
From threads I've read I was thinking it might be the Battery bulb I've taken out the Cluster
and it's not marked can anybody tell me which one it would be?. Also This Red wire is off the Harness
I don't know if it came off when I took the ckuster of or not, It is Hot When the ignition is on.
Thanks, Larry
My car is a '88 Coupe with the 130 amp alternator conversion.
From threads I've read I was thinking it might be the Battery bulb I've taken out the Cluster
and it's not marked can anybody tell me which one it would be?. Also This Red wire is off the Harness
I don't know if it came off when I took the ckuster of or not, It is Hot When the ignition is on.
Thanks, Larry