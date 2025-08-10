Electrical issue

Hi I have a 2004 Mustang gt. It starts fine but I was washing my car and went to lock it and it didn’t lock so I thought the key fob was dead so I changed the battery and still not working and usually when you open the door it beeps their was no beep and to that I have no wiper, no brake lights, no turn signal, no overhead light, it won’t shift out of park only half of the fuses get power. I did get starlight installed 2 weeks ago but it’s only 4 volts and I drive it 6 hour on a trip and 6 hours back then this happens. Any one know anything?