You drive it like you have some common sense for a few miles. If you used cheap break-in oil, I would change it between 50 and 100 miles just so I could get a good look at what metals have been flushed out.Better oil? You can go a little bit longer.The first change is not for the benefit of the oil. It's more for your benefit so you can see if anything is amiss.Modern piston rings and bearings being what they are now... They don't need too much of a break-in period. Your rings are seated [already].Side Note: You should not break in a new motor on synthetic or synthetic blend oil unless directed by the engine builder ( and he better have a good reason on a Windsor).