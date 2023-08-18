Engine Engine break-in process

keel

keel

Member
Aug 23, 2020
73
15
18
Seattle, Wa
#1
Just got my fully rebuilt 302 (bearings, rings, ect.) up and running, it runs and sounds great. It's a stock short block with a TFS1 cam and a GT40 top end. I've put about 20 miles on it so far. I've been poking around on forums a bit about the proper break-in procedure for this application but I can't seem to find a consistent answer. Everyone seems to have a different opinion about when to change oil, how it should be driven, that sort of thing. What have you guys had success with?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You drive it like you have some common sense for a few miles. If you used cheap break-in oil, I would change it between 50 and 100 miles just so I could get a good look at what metals have been flushed out.

Better oil? You can go a little bit longer.

The first change is not for the benefit of the oil. It's more for your benefit so you can see if anything is amiss.

Modern piston rings and bearings being what they are now... They don't need too much of a break-in period. Your rings are seated [already].


Side Note: You should not break in a new motor on synthetic or synthetic blend oil unless directed by the engine builder ( and he better have a good reason on a Windsor :O_o: ).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine Radiator Replacement Questions
Replies
9
Views
559
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
J
Engine Engine rebuild suggestions
Replies
95
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
A
1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost
Replies
6
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Vulpes5.0
302 Engine build questions
Replies
24
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LEEDAY Boss
LEEDAY Boss
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu