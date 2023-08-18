keel
Aug 23, 2020
- 73
- 15
- 18
Just got my fully rebuilt 302 (bearings, rings, ect.) up and running, it runs and sounds great. It's a stock short block with a TFS1 cam and a GT40 top end. I've put about 20 miles on it so far. I've been poking around on forums a bit about the proper break-in procedure for this application but I can't seem to find a consistent answer. Everyone seems to have a different opinion about when to change oil, how it should be driven, that sort of thing. What have you guys had success with?