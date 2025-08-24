Electrical Engine harness replacement

I’ve pulled the Terminator X from my 86 Fox, and am re-installing the OEM harness and ECU.
Am I right in thinking that I need to move the heater box to make room to install the harness through the firewall? Do I need to remove the dash to do it, or is there a magic way to loosen the heater box to move it out of the way with the dash in place?
 

