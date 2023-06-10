Engine upgrades?

optionizerSS
Apr 23, 2023
- 34
- 7
- 18
So our 1995 GT 5.0 has an AF leak near the front of the engine. I haven't pinpointed it yet but it is a very small leak. Initial thoughts were t-stat housing but after looking again I'm leaning towards intake gaskets since there are pools on each side of the t-stat housing and the pool on the drivers side doesn't look like it could come from there.
Anyway, we are planning about a 1500-2000 mile trip mid-July and planning to take the Mustang. Car is 100% stock other than the 65mm TB and BBK CAI I installed last week. I have a slight itch to install GT40 heads and intake but not till winter. But if I pull the intake to replace the gaskets I'm thinking I might as well do them then? Talked to my machine shop and he gave me a ballpark of $400-500 to prep a set of heads. I can buy a set of freshly done GT40P's (4 bar) for $700. Another thought is to spend a little more if I can pick up aftermarket heads for around $1200? Plan would be to leave the stock cam. Over winter a shift kt and maybe 3.73's.
I just hate to pull the intake to replace the gasket and put the crap intake back on. And I don't think it makes sense to upgrade to theGT40 intake but leave the stock heads?
Hopefully I find the AF leak is simple so I have more time to make a decision or find parts but I would need to start this project in the next week or two.
Thoughts or opinions?
