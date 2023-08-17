hawkinsdrag
Member
-
- Apr 15, 2019
-
- 42
-
- 3
-
- 18
At what point is a upgrade from stock fuel pump required?, My engine is a new 306 , 10:1 comp , TFS170 heads, 1.6 roller rockers,Comp XE274hr-12 cam, 93 cobra intake , FMS 24# injectors, PRO -M 75mm mass air, Accufab 70mm tb, BBK shorty headers and off road H pipe .It Idles perfect,cruises great just seems to stop pulling much above 60 mph . It really needs a gear change as still has stock 2.73 rear . Im going to install fuel pressure gauge so i can monitor it to see what its doing while driving. Thanks in advance for any help or advice