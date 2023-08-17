Fox fuel pump upgrades

At what point is a upgrade from stock fuel pump required?, My engine is a new 306 , 10:1 comp , TFS170 heads, 1.6 roller rockers,Comp XE274hr-12 cam, 93 cobra intake , FMS 24# injectors, PRO -M 75mm mass air, Accufab 70mm tb, BBK shorty headers and off road H pipe .It Idles perfect,cruises great just seems to stop pulling much above 60 mph . It really needs a gear change as still has stock 2.73 rear . Im going to install fuel pressure gauge so i can monitor it to see what its doing while driving. Thanks in advance for any help or advice
 

I run a 190 pump with my similar TFS170 headed combo. I'm fairly convinced I could have gotten away with a 155.

I'm against oversizing the fuel pump with stock fuel lines. When you increase flow through lines without increasing diameter, you increase pressure as well. The fuel pressure regulator drops pressure in the fuel rail, but up to that point you've increased the pressure in the main feed line. Your pressure test port (and injectors) is on the downstream side from the regulator, so we don't really have an accurate picture of what a bigger pump does to pressure in the stock feed line prior to the regulator. However, i work in an industry that tests flow in piping and see what cramming more flow through a tiny tube does. Every time i see a post of someone's fox going up in flames, I can't help but wonder if this was the cause. The lines at the tank and the rubber connection on the pass side lower bay are where i would be concerned. Some of these are 30+ years old.
 
