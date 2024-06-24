I have a 2002 mustang gt 5 speed that i was drag racing. Car has comp 270 cams with needed supporting upgrades. Car was tuned and ran really good. I was at WOT and missed a shift(noob move ik) but when i did this it blew one of the heater hoses off. This was very worrisome at first but from what i can see nothing was hurt and everything sounds good, except now the car doesn’t want to idle down. When i start it back up after adding coolant, the motor wants to sit around 1000-1200 rpms even when up to temp. Before i dive super deep into this. Is there anyone that has something obvious that perhaps im missing? Much appreciated thanks!
Last edited: