Hey everyone. I have a question for you all. I'm in the process of installing an '96 explorer GT40 upper & Lower & 3 bar iron heads with roller rockers, 70mm TB, 19# EV6 injectors and stock cam on my '88 speed density 5.0.
I've read in a few places that i will need to increase the fuel pressure with this combo. Does anyone have any experience running this set up? Did you need to increase fuel pressure? If so to what pressure?
Any other things that I may need to change/ adjust with this new set up?
Thanks in advance
