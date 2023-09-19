Heads Cam Intake

Hi Guys,
I am in the process of installing GT40P heads (w/trickflow spring kit) , Cobra intake, 1.6 scorpion Roller Rockers and B303 Cam.
- do I need to upgrade the lifters? (if so what do i get) or can i stay stock?
- also are the stock push rods ok to use? or do I need to upgrade them? will they be the same size?
- do u recommend i change anything else? ( i did my i know chain)
thanks in advance.
Dan
