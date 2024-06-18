Engine Surging idle only on start up

keel

keel

Active Member
Aug 23, 2020
89
27
28
Seattle, Wa
#1
A little background: got a 5.0 with a GT40 top end, TFS1 cam, and the emissions system deleted but everything else is stock (including the air box). Recently, the car started idling really rough and threw code 66 (MAF circuit below minimum voltage) so I replaced the MAF with the one from LMR and it fixed the idle and the CEL.

However, after replacing the MAF, the car now has a terrible surging idle but only when I initially start the car, it bounces between almost stalling and about 1500 RPM. Doesn't matter if the motor is hot or cold. I can calm it down with some throttle input, and then it goes away and drives flawlessly.

I also have a CEL that comes on but only at WOT, but then it turns off when I back off the gas pedal. (It didn't do this before replacing the MAF.)

Any ideas on what the problem could be?
 

