FAQ's - Please read and contribute

Ok 'stangers...I have talked to 2bav8 about this first and have his blessing...
I am starting a few of these threads and hopefully we will gather enough info to make them sticky's and eliminate some of the redundant topics...
The ones I am going to start initially are:
AOD in a 65-66
T5 in a 65-66
8.8" in a 65 - 66
9" axle info
please let me or 2bav8 know if there are others you want started.
I am not discriminating against other years...
I am only familiar with the 65-66 if the info applies to other years let me know...
Let's Start a List here in this thread and condense to a few we will start and make sticky's
Thanks.
