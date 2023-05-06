First track session at Sebring and it got hot??? Help

Hey guys:



I took my 2020 Mustang GT to Sebring for a novice taste of the track event. They trained us on thr skidpad and slalom etc and then we ran laps. Nothing crazy. 80-100. The instructor says oh yeah you can leave the ac on. So I figured okay. Inwas at high rpm paddle shifting around the track and about five laps in, the coolant temp started to go up. I was like WTF. I know the ac cuts off at WOT. I wasn’t at WOT. Just sitting in high rpm’s while cornering and shifting out on exiting the turns. As soon as I shut the air off, it cooled right down. Ram another few laps with no issues and then turned it on again, it gets hot again. I never race with air on and the windows were down. So I’m scratching my head. Ran fine the whole way home. Was it just too much of a load on the car? Any advice would be super appreciated. Thanks. It’s never done this before driving around. I was in track mode and paddle shifting.