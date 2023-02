1979-1993 Ford Mustang Rear Floor Pan, Right Half - Passenger's Side 1979-1993 Ford Mustang Rear Floor Pan, RHPlease note: this 1979-1993 Ford Mustang Rear Floor Pan, RH is styled for a Mercury Capri. Order your 1979-1993 For...

I just did the rear sections in my 86. I got one full side cheap at mustangs unlimited before they went out (cut the section I needed) and used one from Classic 2 Current for the other side. It took a little more “fitting”, but I got it done, and this was pretty much my first welding projectI liked the fact that they were selling just the rear part, so it saved me a few bucks.I realize that doesn’t answer your question, but figured I’d throw that option out there.Here’s my install.