Fox Headlights

Feb 19, 2018
So I got tired of not being able to see at night in my 89 coupe. So I looked up the video on how to adjust the headlights. Then bought the Lisle tool, a glorified 4 mm gear wrench.

Then realized that two of my adjusters were too small for the wrench, and the rest were rusted stuck.

So I just spent two hours removing one headlight and freeing up the adjusters. Replaced one adjuster screw with one from my backyard parts car.

Its working. Saving the pass side for tomorrow.

Can anyone tell me what the metal piece, (reflector?) is for in the housing? It was loose and I was able to wedge it back in.
 

