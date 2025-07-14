SN95 headlights - where can I buy more adjustment screws?

L

lparsons42

New Member
Nov 29, 2010
7
0
1
#1
I swapped my headlights over the weekend, and the ones I swapped to didn't come with good adjusting (aiming) screws and some of my original ones were unusable. I've tried searching around, including on steeda and ebay but I can't find the screws themselves. Of course the headlight assembly uses them in three different brackets, so I really need all three for each side, but I can't find them sold anywhere.

Any ideas? At this rate I might end up having to just order a full assembly from a bone yard, but I wouldn't want to do that and have them show up without the screws...
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Noobz347 said:
Do you have a good one that you can measure?


www.mcmaster.com

McMaster-Carr

McMaster-Carr is the complete source for your plant with over 595,000 products. 98% of products ordered ship from stock and deliver same or next day.
www.mcmaster.com www.mcmaster.com
Click to expand...
Yes, but even once I measure it, there is no way to describe it. These aren't normal screws in any meaningful way, and the brackets are critical. Basically I'm hoping to find a FoMoCo part for the screws and brackets but it doesn't seem one exists separate from the headlight asembly.

It seems I'm the only person crazy enough to want these separately from a headlight assembly - or to have them strip out - so I'll likely end up ordering headlights from a boneyard and hoping the screws and brackets are included.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Requesting Guidance for 306 motor swap - Fuel? - SD? MAF?
Replies
21
Views
296
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
H
New kid on the block
Replies
17
Views
309
The Welcome Wagon
HydraX
H
E
Finished my Fox Hydroboost Install - Tips
Replies
4
Views
334
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Engineer Duane
E
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
21
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
AnthonyA1234
Where can I buy a king cobra clutch
Replies
35
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu