Foxbody 5.4 4V Build Thread

I've done lots of engine swaps too. Tons of them.



Every. single. time, you put a plan on paper then buy parts. You KNOW what parts you need. But it never fails, something's not going to work like it's supposed to. The bad part about buying all the parts ahead of time is that typically you only get a small window to send them back if there's an issue; and if it takes 3 months to get the transmission stuff figured out and they sent you a converter for a TF727 instead of a 4R70W, you're stuck with a converter that a Mopar junkie MIGHT have a use for; you take a loss on it and then buy the one you think you need. BTDT. That's why the engine in my car is a 427 and not a 408. They sent me the wrong crankshaft but I didn't realize that it was MISPACKAGED for over a year; and of course by then I already had the rods and pistons for 408, and guess what? It don't work that way. Sold the rods and pistons then changed to the 427 specific stuff; cheaper that way, then selling the crank & buying a new one. 427 stuff isn't as common so it's harder to peddle it on the markets, but the rods and pistons for 408 are in more demand; easier to sell and got almost as much as I paid. Lucky. It was only a $60 difference including shipping costs. That engine is accidentially a 427"w and accidentally makes a little more than 600hp. I'd have been happy with 450.



It is far better off to put a budget on paper, stick to it, and buy the parts when you're close to needing them.



But...yeah I was going to do a 5.4 4v in my car too. Put a budget down, started figuring the costs involved, and decided that it wasn't for me. The camshafts alone were going to be about $1400; not counting 32 springs, 64 keepers, 32 keepers, 32 valves, porting, gaskets, pistons/rings/bearings, machine work, etc etc. Then, it might have made 450hp. I'd have been happy with that but a 351w based stroker is much less expensive to make the same (or in my case more) power. That's why I sold the 4v engine I had along with all of the other 4v stuff that I had amassed. I'd still like to do one in my '85 Coupe though; it is a dedicated bracket racing car, I am thinking a decent 5.4 4v with sullivan intake running methanol for fuel, N/A. My dad says I'm crazy. He's right.