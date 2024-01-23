Foxbody lift gate

Sean91LX
Good afternoon everyone. I was recently rear ended in my 91 hatch and got some slight damage to the right rear quarter panel and the hatch. Nobody seems to manufacture this hatch anymore. And all the collision shops I talk to don’t wana work on it if I get one of the bolt on hatches. Does anyone have one for sale or know anyone who has a lift gate for sale or where I can get one?! I’m super desperate right now. Need to get this car back together. Thanks!