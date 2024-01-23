Foxbody lift gate

Sean91LX

Sean91LX

Member
Jun 26, 2014
33
1
8
Bay Area, California
#1
Good afternoon everyone. I was recently rear ended in my 91 hatch and got some slight damage to the right rear quarter panel and the hatch. Nobody seems to manufacture this hatch anymore. And all the collision shops I talk to don’t wana work on it if I get one of the bolt on hatches. Does anyone have one for sale or know anyone who has a lift gate for sale or where I can get one?! I’m super desperate right now. Need to get this car back together. Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Fox Foxbody rear jack points
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
7
For Sale Cobra II part out
Replies
4
Views
541
Mustang II Parts
2Blue2
2Blue2
OffspringChaos
My 93 4v Fox
Replies
19
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mattcrp1
M
MadSquirrelTech
Fox Build ideas for the 'Hudson Heap' (87 GT)
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MadSquirrelTech
MadSquirrelTech
K
1989 5.0L Mustang Convertible new owner recommendations
Replies
3
Views
623
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu