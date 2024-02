Foxbody Nuts/bolts/screw List - Temp Sticky

I did not put this list together.Credit goes to Almost Stock over at foxbodymustangs.orgOriginal post http://www.foxbodymustangs.org/community/threads/mustang-5-0-bolts-nuts-and-screws-list.843/ I’ve been putting this list together for the past 10-12 years. I hope it helps someone if they’re looking for a bolt size or need a replacement bolt. Most of the sizes are from either my 89 5.0 Mustang when I work on it or from the 89 Mustang Shop Manual.5/16-24 x ¾” with lock washersto Fan Clutch 5/16 X 18 X ½” with lock washers5/16” X 18 ----3/8” X16 length 3-7/16” and 5”=Lower intake to head.... 5/16 X 18 X 2" they are all the same.=4 corner bolts are 5/16 x 1 5/8 and the 2 middle bolts are 5/16 x 6. Size and Thread pitch 5/16-18 in.5/8-11Or if you rather put a plate over that hole instead of the Thermactor Plug the threaded hole beside it uses a 7/16-14 bolt.OR----5/8-11 x 3/4" bolts= 5/16" x 1 1/2" course thread.14mm x 1.25ARP’s3-15/16" and 2-7/16"--- 7/16 by 14.—7/16 X 14 pitch Total length 2-3/4” under stud length 2”M12 x 1-3/4 - 7/16 x 70m Ford part #N804013-S25/8 with 18 pitch thread, RHHolds Balancer to Crank Shaft) 15/16” Socket --- 24 mm works also.3/8-16 x 1"20mm 1.5 thread pitch(5.5mm) Deep Thin Wall ¼” driveOr? the TFI module bolt is M4 x 10mm screw. The stock ones have a 6mm hex head with an 8mm (OD) washer under the head. The bore diameter in the TFI plastic housing is 9mm.9/16” 6 point1/2 X 20 MM---- 18 bolts ¼”- 20 x 7/16"--- 4 bolts 5/16"- 18 x 9/16"- 3/8" -16 x 1"5/16" -18 x .75"(stock) 3/8" x 16 x ¾”= 1/4 - 20 X 3/4"= left hand thread 12mmleft handed thread18mm socket/wrench=… 9 mm screw=¼ x 20 x 1”… 3/8 -16 X 1.56-32 x3/4" common screw18mm18mm x 1.51/16 NPTas per the autometer website:model #32751/16" NPTF Male to -4ANMale mechanical gauge adapter for fuel railmodel #32801/16" NPTF Male to 1/8" NPTFemale adapter for fuel railFor use with Electric Fuel Pressure gaugesM4 x 0.70 pitch x 25mm length - Phillips Pan Head= 8-32 x .62 taper seat machine screw= Flanged head M 6 X 1.0 X 25mm5/16-18 x 1 3/4" forbolt5/16-18 x 1 1/4" forbolt, both bolts use split lock washers.could also be called retainer plate= 1/4X20 X 3/4”= 3/8 X 16 x 1 ½-- washer thickness 7/321/4" -20 x .75"5/16" -18 x .75"--- 7/16" x 14 x 7/8”14mm x 2.0 (pitch)3/8" NPT7/16-20 thread.5/16-18 there are 2 bolts (1) bolt 1” (the other) 1-1/ 2”Metric8 x1.25Quantity 2: Alternator Bracket to block 3/8-16x2”Quantity 1: Alternator Bracket to head 7/16-14x1-3/4”7/16-14 x5" (goes front-to-back, lower outer hole), also needs compression sleeve in the front hole.3/8-16 x1 1/4" (bolt reversed… goes back-to-front, upper inner hole)1993 Cobra upper to lower bolts: (no intake spacer)5/16-18 x 1.25" (2)5/16-18 x 6" (2)5/16-18 x 7" (2)Ford Explorer upper to lower bolts (no spacer)5/16-18 x 1.5-1.75" (2)5/16-18 x 6.0-6.5" (4)Ford Explorer TB/EGR to intake5/16-18 x 3.5" (4)Or use 4" studs and nutsIAC boltsM6 x 25mm (2)Throttle cable bracket to EGR spacerM8 x 16mm (2). The shock bolt head is 15 mm and the nut is 18 mm. The sway bar bolts are 15 mm. The drive shaft bolts are 12 mm 12 point.--- 12 pt 12 mm X 1”=--Stock5/16 X18 X3/4” … w/ TA cover X 1-1/4 long--- 1/2-13Upper is 13/16” Bottom is 21mm 24mm if they're stock.M16 x 2.00(axle housing mounting bolts) =-- 12mm x 1.75 x 70mm or you can use a 1/2" x 1.50" long bolt.(12mm x 1.75 x 70mm)(12mm x 1.75 x 70mm)(12mm x 1.75 x 80mm)(12mm x 1.75 x 100mm)16mm X 4-5/8” socket =-- 21 mm on the bolts and a 24mm on the nuts.16 mm x 4”Bolt size = 12mmLength from bottom of flange = 4 inchesThreads length = 1 7/8 inchesHead size = 18mmHigh strength - Class = 10.94ea M-14 2.0 Pitch x 95mm4ea M-12 1.75 Pitch x 25mm class 10.9--- 9/16"-185/8 x 181 1/8”M10 x 1.50 x 33mmGrade 10.9 (1989) 3/8-16 X 1-1/4= M10 X 1.5 X 38 MM Grade 10.95 ½” x ½”M10 x 1.0 with 11mm 12 point head and 1.20" under head length= M8x1.25x20mm5/8-16 thread.M16 x 2.0 x 117.53/16 x 2”---12mm x 40mm X 1.75 pitch. Ford# N605935-S27/16 X 14 thread pitch 1.5” for 302/351Wbolts are all SAE 7/16-14. The top two are 1 7/8" long and the other 4 are 2 1/4" long.1/2" X 13 X 1-1/2” long.(block plate) = 5/16 X 18 x 1" long6mm x1.0 with 8.8 Hex Head ( or it's nothing much more than a small course-thread sheet metal screw with an 8mm head).=- M8 x 1.25 x 20mm.M8 x 1.25 X 20MM12mm x 1.75=--- 1/4-20 x 3/4". Also has a split ring lock washer1/4 X 20 X 3/416mm x 1.58 mm x 1.25…. (Wrench Dia.13mm)Bracket to floor = M10x1.5 -- Seat to bracket = M8x1.25T50 Torx head, 7/16-20 thread.=-- T50= -- 7/16"-145/16- 18 pitch X 1 1/4= T50= 7/16 x 1 thread.=---T50(under plastic plugs) 6mm x 1.01/2” X 20--- Knurl Diameter—0.615in=------1/2”-20 R= 4mm or 5/3211/16” ID= 1/2"M6 x 1.0 x 10mm long=7/16-24= 3/16”7/16-20#14 with self cutting threadsM4 x 0.7= Head is 13 MMM7 X 1.25 X 22.225 ******** 7/8” length…back of head=3/8 16 X 1/2.=1/4 NPT5/16-18 X 4 1/8”= m6 15mm long6mm x 1.0 x 55m3/8 -18 x 1"Header panel nuts = 1/4 203/16 x 2”1.25” long blunt sheet metal screws. 1/4"-14 thread