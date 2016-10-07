Foxbody Nuts/bolts/screw List - Temp Sticky

I did not put this list together.
Credit goes to Almost Stock over at foxbodymustangs.org
Original post http://www.foxbodymustangs.org/community/threads/mustang-5-0-bolts-nuts-and-screws-list.843/
I’ve been putting this list together for the past 10-12 years. I hope it helps someone if they’re looking for a bolt size or need a replacement bolt. Most of the sizes are from either my 89 5.0 Mustang when I work on it or from the 89 Mustang Shop Manual.
Engine Related:
Fan Pulley on the water pump 5/16-24 x ¾” with lock washers
Fan to Fan Clutch 5/16 X 18 X ½” with lock washers
Water pump bolt with treaded stud 5/16” X 18 ----3/8” X16 length 3-7/16” and 5”
Intake bolts =Lower intake to head.... 5/16 X 18 X 2" they are all the same.
Upper Intake to Lower Intake =4 corner bolts are 5/16 x 1 5/8 and the 2 middle bolts are 5/16 x 6. Size and Thread pitch 5/16-18 in.
Smog in back of head /Thermactor Plug5/8-11
External thread is 5/8 x 11Internal thread is 7/16 x 14
Or if you rather put a plate over that hole instead of the Thermactor Plug the threaded hole beside it uses a 7/16-14 bolt.
OR----5/8-11 x 3/4" bolts
Bolt that goes thru cross over pipe into back of heads= 5/16" x 1 1/2" course thread.
SPARK Plug Thread.. 14mm x 1.25
2 Different Head bolt lengths--- ARP’sare 3-15/16" and 2-7/16"
Head Bolt --- 7/16 by 14.
Header Stud Bolt at Collector—Stock—7/16 X 14 pitch Total length 2-3/4” under stud length 2”
90-95
M12 x 1-3/4 - 7/16 x 70m Ford part #N804013-S2
Crankshaft Bolt/Harmonic Balancer 5/8 with 18 pitch thread, RH
Holds Balancer to Crank Shaft) 15/16” Socket --- 24 mm works also.
4 Crank Pulley bolts are ------3/8-16 x 1"
Low Oil Sensor Plug-----20mm 1.5 thread pitch
Ignition Module = (5.5mm) Deep Thin Wall ¼” drive
Or? the TFI module bolt is M4 x 10mm screw. The stock ones have a 6mm hex head with an 8mm (OD) washer under the head. The bore diameter in the TFI plastic housing is 9mm.
Oil Pan SOCKET--- 9/16” 6 point
Oil Pan Plug -----1/2 X 20 MM
Oil Pan to Block---- 18 bolts ¼”- 20 x 7/16"--- 4 bolts 5/16"- 18 x 9/16"
Oil pump- 3/8" -16 x 1"
Oil pickup tube - 5/16" -18 x .75"
Header Bolts at block --- (stock) 3/8" x 16 x ¾”
H pipe to Catback stock--- 7/16 – 14
Fuel Rail bolts= 1/4 - 20 X 3/4"
Tensioner Pulley Bolt= left hand thread 12mm
Tensioner Pulley Nut =left handed thread18mm socket/wrench
Throttle Cable to Bracket =… 9 mm screw
Valve Cover bolts =¼ x 20 x 1”
Starter bolt =… 3/8 -16 X 1.5
TFI module 6-32 x3/4" common screw
O2 bung plug size= 18mm
Oxygen Sensor Thread Size=-- 18mm x 1.5
Schrader Valve thread pitch= 1/16 NPT
as per the autometer website:
model #3275
1/16" NPTF Male to -4AN
Male mechanical gauge adapter for fuel rail
model #3280
1/16" NPTF Male to 1/8" NPT
Female adapter for fuel rail
For use with Electric Fuel Pressure gauges
TPS = M4 x 0.70 pitch x 25mm length - Phillips Pan Head
Stock Intake Torx Head Plaque screws = 8-32 x .62 taper seat machine screw
IAC= Flanged head M 6 X 1.0 X 25mm
T-stat housing bolts= 5/16-18 x 1 3/4" for top left bolt
5/16-18 x 1 1/4" for bottom right bolt, both bolts use split lock washers.
CAMSHAFT Thrust Plate/ could also be called retainer plate= 1/4X20 X 3/4”
CAM Bolt = 3/8 X 16 x 1 ½-- washer thickness 7/32
EFI fuel rail = 1/4" -20 x .75"
Distributor hold down = 5/16" -18 x .75"
Motor Mount to Block--- 7/16" x 14 x 7/8”
Motor Mount Nut 14mm x 2.0 (pitch)
Sensors on Intake --- 3/8" NPT
Flywheel bolts 7/16-20 thread.
Thermostat housing Trick flow Track heat intake= 5/16-18 there are 2 bolts (1) bolt 1” (the other) 1-1/ 2”
Radiator Bracket Bolt = Metric8 x1.25
Alternator Bracket Bolts
Quantity 2: Alternator Bracket to block 3/8-16x2”
Quantity 1: Alternator Bracket to head 7/16-14x1-3/4”
7/16-14 x5" (goes front-to-back, lower outer hole), also needs compression sleeve in the front hole.
3/8-16 x1 1/4" (bolt reversed… goes back-to-front, upper inner hole)
1993 Cobra upper to lower bolts: (no intake spacer)
5/16-18 x 1.25" (2)
5/16-18 x 6" (2)
5/16-18 x 7" (2)
Ford Explorer upper to lower bolts (no spacer)
5/16-18 x 1.5-1.75" (2)
5/16-18 x 6.0-6.5" (4)
Ford Explorer TB/EGR to intake
5/16-18 x 3.5" (4)
Or use 4" studs and nuts
IAC bolts
M6 x 25mm (2)
Throttle cable bracket to EGR spacer
M8 x 16mm (2)
Suspension Related
All the control arm bolts and nuts are 18 mm. The shock bolt head is 15 mm and the nut is 18 mm. The sway bar bolts are 15 mm. The drive shaft bolts are 12 mm 12 point.
Drive shaft bolts--- 12 pt 12 mm X 1”
Rear Diff cover=--Stock5/16 X18 X3/4” … w/ TA cover X 1-1/4 long
Bearing Cap bolt--- 1/2-13
Lower STRUT NUTS=--- Upper is 13/16” Bottom is 21mm 24mm if they're stock.
TOP STRUT NUT OEM ----- M16 x 2.00
Rear Shock (axle housing mounting bolts) =-- 12mm x 1.75 x 70mm or you can use a 1/2" x 1.50" long bolt.
Quad shock axle housing mounting bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 70mm)
Rear shock axle housing mounting bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 70mm)
Upper control arm axle housing bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 80mm)
Lower control arm axle housing bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 100mm)
Front Lower Control Arms 16mm X 4-5/8” socket =-- 21 mm on the bolts and a 24mm on the nuts.
Rear Lower Control Arms 16 mm x 4”
Bolt size = 12mm
Length from bottom of flange = 4 inches
Threads length = 1 7/8 inches
Head size = 18mm
High strength - Class = 10.9
K Member Bolts
4ea M-14 2.0 Pitch x 95mm
4ea M-12 1.75 Pitch x 25mm class 10.9
Jam Nuts on Tie Rod Ends --- 9/16"-18
Ball Joint Castle Nut =---5/8 x 18
Front Wheel Bearing Castle Nut = 1 1/8”
Rear Sway Bar bolt thread size and length= (1991- 1993)M10 x 1.50 x 33mm
Grade 10.9 (1989) 3/8-16 X 1-1/4
Front Sway Bar Bolt= M10 X 1.5 X 38 MM Grade 10.9
Steering rack bolts=5 ½” x ½”
Steering shaft bolt=M10 x 1.0 with 11mm 12 point head and 1.20" under head length
Stock Hood Bolts = M8x1.25x20mm
Tie rod jam nut= 5/8-16 thread.
Outer tie rod castle nut= 1/2X 20
K-Member Bolts = M16 x 2.0 x 117.5
Stock Cotter pin Front Wheel Bearing = 3/16 x 2”
Transmission & Bellhousing Related
Transmissions to Bellhousing ---12mm x 40mm X 1.75 pitch. Ford# N605935-S2
Motor to Bellhousing=--- 7/16 X 14 thread pitch 1.5” for 302/351W
Bellhousing to block bolts are all SAE 7/16-14. The top two are 1 7/8" long and the other 4 are 2 1/4" long.
Transmission Mount to Transmission= 1/2" X 13 X 1-1/2” long.
Bellhousing to spacer plate (block plate) = 5/16 X 18 x 1" long
Clutch Fork Cover Bolt Size----6mm x1.0 with 8.8 Hex Head ( or it's nothing much more than a small course-thread sheet metal screw with an 8mm head).
Shifter Bolt to Trans =- M8 x 1.25 x 20mm.
AOD Shifter nut = M8 x 1.25 X 20MM
Shift knob thread= 12mm x 1.75
Speedometer bolt to Trans T-5=--- 1/4-20 x 3/4". Also has a split ring lock washer
Vehicle Speed Sensor= 1/4 X 20 X 3/4
Thread Pitch for T5 Neutral Safety Switch Hole =16mm x 1.5
Pressure plate bolt =8 mm x 1.25…. (Wrench Dia.13mm)
MISC:
Seat Bolts and Nut= Bracket to floor = M10x1.5 -- Seat to bracket = M8x1.25
Seatbelt – T50 Torx head, 7/16-20 thread.
Door Striker =-- T50
Door Striker Thread= -- 7/16"-14
Door Hinge Bolt= -- 5/16- 18 pitch X 1 1/4
Rear Hatch Striker = T50
Rear Hatch Striker Thread= 7/16 x 1 thread.
Rear Seat Belt =---T50
Arm rest (under plastic plugs) 6mm x 1.0
Wheel Stud Bolts=---1/2” X 20--- Knurl Diameter—0.615in
Lug Nuts=------1/2”-20 R
Head light adjuster bolt/ screw = 4mm or 5/32
Plastic piece on the male side of the hatch latch OD= 11/16” ID= 1/2"
Airbag bolts M6 x 1.0 x 10mm long
Proportioning valve to the front right brake caliper =7/16-24
Front Bumper Rivets = 3/16”
Door Rivets are 1/4”
Power steering stud size = 7/16-20
Rear License Plate Screw #14 with self cutting threads
¼ Window Nuts= M4 x 0.7
Fuel Tank strap bolt = Head is 13 MM
Hood Latch = M7 X 1.25 X 22.225 ******** 7/8” length
Ground Strap weaved …back of head=3/8 16 X 1/2.
Oil pressure sender extension =1/4 NPT
Throttle Body Studs = 5/16-18 X 4 1/8”
Smog Pump Top 2 bolts to rubber hose to Air Bypass = m6 15mm long
Battery hold down bolt =6mm x 1.0 x 55m
Ground bolt at Timing Cover =3/8 -18 x 1"
Header panel nuts = 1/4 20
Stock Cotter pin Front Wheel Bearing = 3/16 x 2”
87+ Wiper motor screw: 1.25” long blunt sheet metal screws. 1/4"-14 thread
Credit goes to Almost Stock over at foxbodymustangs.org
Original post http://www.foxbodymustangs.org/community/threads/mustang-5-0-bolts-nuts-and-screws-list.843/
I’ve been putting this list together for the past 10-12 years. I hope it helps someone if they’re looking for a bolt size or need a replacement bolt. Most of the sizes are from either my 89 5.0 Mustang when I work on it or from the 89 Mustang Shop Manual.
Engine Related:
Fan Pulley on the water pump 5/16-24 x ¾” with lock washers
Fan to Fan Clutch 5/16 X 18 X ½” with lock washers
Water pump bolt with treaded stud 5/16” X 18 ----3/8” X16 length 3-7/16” and 5”
Intake bolts =Lower intake to head.... 5/16 X 18 X 2" they are all the same.
Upper Intake to Lower Intake =4 corner bolts are 5/16 x 1 5/8 and the 2 middle bolts are 5/16 x 6. Size and Thread pitch 5/16-18 in.
Smog in back of head /Thermactor Plug5/8-11
External thread is 5/8 x 11Internal thread is 7/16 x 14
Or if you rather put a plate over that hole instead of the Thermactor Plug the threaded hole beside it uses a 7/16-14 bolt.
OR----5/8-11 x 3/4" bolts
Bolt that goes thru cross over pipe into back of heads= 5/16" x 1 1/2" course thread.
SPARK Plug Thread.. 14mm x 1.25
2 Different Head bolt lengths--- ARP’sare 3-15/16" and 2-7/16"
Head Bolt --- 7/16 by 14.
Header Stud Bolt at Collector—Stock—7/16 X 14 pitch Total length 2-3/4” under stud length 2”
90-95
M12 x 1-3/4 - 7/16 x 70m Ford part #N804013-S2
Crankshaft Bolt/Harmonic Balancer 5/8 with 18 pitch thread, RH
Holds Balancer to Crank Shaft) 15/16” Socket --- 24 mm works also.
4 Crank Pulley bolts are ------3/8-16 x 1"
Low Oil Sensor Plug-----20mm 1.5 thread pitch
Ignition Module = (5.5mm) Deep Thin Wall ¼” drive
Or? the TFI module bolt is M4 x 10mm screw. The stock ones have a 6mm hex head with an 8mm (OD) washer under the head. The bore diameter in the TFI plastic housing is 9mm.
Oil Pan SOCKET--- 9/16” 6 point
Oil Pan Plug -----1/2 X 20 MM
Oil Pan to Block---- 18 bolts ¼”- 20 x 7/16"--- 4 bolts 5/16"- 18 x 9/16"
Oil pump- 3/8" -16 x 1"
Oil pickup tube - 5/16" -18 x .75"
Header Bolts at block --- (stock) 3/8" x 16 x ¾”
H pipe to Catback stock--- 7/16 – 14
Fuel Rail bolts= 1/4 - 20 X 3/4"
Tensioner Pulley Bolt= left hand thread 12mm
Tensioner Pulley Nut =left handed thread18mm socket/wrench
Throttle Cable to Bracket =… 9 mm screw
Valve Cover bolts =¼ x 20 x 1”
Starter bolt =… 3/8 -16 X 1.5
TFI module 6-32 x3/4" common screw
O2 bung plug size= 18mm
Oxygen Sensor Thread Size=-- 18mm x 1.5
Schrader Valve thread pitch= 1/16 NPT
as per the autometer website:
model #3275
1/16" NPTF Male to -4AN
Male mechanical gauge adapter for fuel rail
model #3280
1/16" NPTF Male to 1/8" NPT
Female adapter for fuel rail
For use with Electric Fuel Pressure gauges
TPS = M4 x 0.70 pitch x 25mm length - Phillips Pan Head
Stock Intake Torx Head Plaque screws = 8-32 x .62 taper seat machine screw
IAC= Flanged head M 6 X 1.0 X 25mm
T-stat housing bolts= 5/16-18 x 1 3/4" for top left bolt
5/16-18 x 1 1/4" for bottom right bolt, both bolts use split lock washers.
CAMSHAFT Thrust Plate/ could also be called retainer plate= 1/4X20 X 3/4”
CAM Bolt = 3/8 X 16 x 1 ½-- washer thickness 7/32
EFI fuel rail = 1/4" -20 x .75"
Distributor hold down = 5/16" -18 x .75"
Motor Mount to Block--- 7/16" x 14 x 7/8”
Motor Mount Nut 14mm x 2.0 (pitch)
Sensors on Intake --- 3/8" NPT
Flywheel bolts 7/16-20 thread.
Thermostat housing Trick flow Track heat intake= 5/16-18 there are 2 bolts (1) bolt 1” (the other) 1-1/ 2”
Radiator Bracket Bolt = Metric8 x1.25
Alternator Bracket Bolts
Quantity 2: Alternator Bracket to block 3/8-16x2”
Quantity 1: Alternator Bracket to head 7/16-14x1-3/4”
7/16-14 x5" (goes front-to-back, lower outer hole), also needs compression sleeve in the front hole.
3/8-16 x1 1/4" (bolt reversed… goes back-to-front, upper inner hole)
1993 Cobra upper to lower bolts: (no intake spacer)
5/16-18 x 1.25" (2)
5/16-18 x 6" (2)
5/16-18 x 7" (2)
Ford Explorer upper to lower bolts (no spacer)
5/16-18 x 1.5-1.75" (2)
5/16-18 x 6.0-6.5" (4)
Ford Explorer TB/EGR to intake
5/16-18 x 3.5" (4)
Or use 4" studs and nuts
IAC bolts
M6 x 25mm (2)
Throttle cable bracket to EGR spacer
M8 x 16mm (2)
Suspension Related
All the control arm bolts and nuts are 18 mm. The shock bolt head is 15 mm and the nut is 18 mm. The sway bar bolts are 15 mm. The drive shaft bolts are 12 mm 12 point.
Drive shaft bolts--- 12 pt 12 mm X 1”
Rear Diff cover=--Stock5/16 X18 X3/4” … w/ TA cover X 1-1/4 long
Bearing Cap bolt--- 1/2-13
Lower STRUT NUTS=--- Upper is 13/16” Bottom is 21mm 24mm if they're stock.
TOP STRUT NUT OEM ----- M16 x 2.00
Rear Shock (axle housing mounting bolts) =-- 12mm x 1.75 x 70mm or you can use a 1/2" x 1.50" long bolt.
Quad shock axle housing mounting bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 70mm)
Rear shock axle housing mounting bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 70mm)
Upper control arm axle housing bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 80mm)
Lower control arm axle housing bolts(12mm x 1.75 x 100mm)
Front Lower Control Arms 16mm X 4-5/8” socket =-- 21 mm on the bolts and a 24mm on the nuts.
Rear Lower Control Arms 16 mm x 4”
Bolt size = 12mm
Length from bottom of flange = 4 inches
Threads length = 1 7/8 inches
Head size = 18mm
High strength - Class = 10.9
K Member Bolts
4ea M-14 2.0 Pitch x 95mm
4ea M-12 1.75 Pitch x 25mm class 10.9
Jam Nuts on Tie Rod Ends --- 9/16"-18
Ball Joint Castle Nut =---5/8 x 18
Front Wheel Bearing Castle Nut = 1 1/8”
Rear Sway Bar bolt thread size and length= (1991- 1993)M10 x 1.50 x 33mm
Grade 10.9 (1989) 3/8-16 X 1-1/4
Front Sway Bar Bolt= M10 X 1.5 X 38 MM Grade 10.9
Steering rack bolts=5 ½” x ½”
Steering shaft bolt=M10 x 1.0 with 11mm 12 point head and 1.20" under head length
Stock Hood Bolts = M8x1.25x20mm
Tie rod jam nut= 5/8-16 thread.
Outer tie rod castle nut= 1/2X 20
K-Member Bolts = M16 x 2.0 x 117.5
Stock Cotter pin Front Wheel Bearing = 3/16 x 2”
Transmission & Bellhousing Related
Transmissions to Bellhousing ---12mm x 40mm X 1.75 pitch. Ford# N605935-S2
Motor to Bellhousing=--- 7/16 X 14 thread pitch 1.5” for 302/351W
Bellhousing to block bolts are all SAE 7/16-14. The top two are 1 7/8" long and the other 4 are 2 1/4" long.
Transmission Mount to Transmission= 1/2" X 13 X 1-1/2” long.
Bellhousing to spacer plate (block plate) = 5/16 X 18 x 1" long
Clutch Fork Cover Bolt Size----6mm x1.0 with 8.8 Hex Head ( or it's nothing much more than a small course-thread sheet metal screw with an 8mm head).
Shifter Bolt to Trans =- M8 x 1.25 x 20mm.
AOD Shifter nut = M8 x 1.25 X 20MM
Shift knob thread= 12mm x 1.75
Speedometer bolt to Trans T-5=--- 1/4-20 x 3/4". Also has a split ring lock washer
Vehicle Speed Sensor= 1/4 X 20 X 3/4
Thread Pitch for T5 Neutral Safety Switch Hole =16mm x 1.5
Pressure plate bolt =8 mm x 1.25…. (Wrench Dia.13mm)
MISC:
Seat Bolts and Nut= Bracket to floor = M10x1.5 -- Seat to bracket = M8x1.25
Seatbelt – T50 Torx head, 7/16-20 thread.
Door Striker =-- T50
Door Striker Thread= -- 7/16"-14
Door Hinge Bolt= -- 5/16- 18 pitch X 1 1/4
Rear Hatch Striker = T50
Rear Hatch Striker Thread= 7/16 x 1 thread.
Rear Seat Belt =---T50
Arm rest (under plastic plugs) 6mm x 1.0
Wheel Stud Bolts=---1/2” X 20--- Knurl Diameter—0.615in
Lug Nuts=------1/2”-20 R
Head light adjuster bolt/ screw = 4mm or 5/32
Plastic piece on the male side of the hatch latch OD= 11/16” ID= 1/2"
Airbag bolts M6 x 1.0 x 10mm long
Proportioning valve to the front right brake caliper =7/16-24
Front Bumper Rivets = 3/16”
Door Rivets are 1/4”
Power steering stud size = 7/16-20
Rear License Plate Screw #14 with self cutting threads
¼ Window Nuts= M4 x 0.7
Fuel Tank strap bolt = Head is 13 MM
Hood Latch = M7 X 1.25 X 22.225 ******** 7/8” length
Ground Strap weaved …back of head=3/8 16 X 1/2.
Oil pressure sender extension =1/4 NPT
Throttle Body Studs = 5/16-18 X 4 1/8”
Smog Pump Top 2 bolts to rubber hose to Air Bypass = m6 15mm long
Battery hold down bolt =6mm x 1.0 x 55m
Ground bolt at Timing Cover =3/8 -18 x 1"
Header panel nuts = 1/4 20
Stock Cotter pin Front Wheel Bearing = 3/16 x 2”
87+ Wiper motor screw: 1.25” long blunt sheet metal screws. 1/4"-14 thread
Last edited by a moderator: