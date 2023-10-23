WTB/Trade Foxbody wanted GT LX

a1machinista1

Member
Sep 2, 2023
29
8
13
Oregon
#1
I will be looking for a daily Foxbody as soon as my insurance payoff happens. I'm assuming that will happen this week.
EFI preferred - carb possibly
5sp preferred - Auto maybe
NO convertibles
Not looking for projects
Good paint a must
Good interior a must
Working AC not required but originally an AC car preferred.
Heat must work
4 or 5 lug
Performance upgrades preferred
No Turbos
Supercharged ok
302 or 331 preferred
Preferred with cats and emissions but not a deal breaker.
Clean title in your name
No accidents preferred but not a deal breaker
I'm located in PNW
WILLING TO SHIP
Looking to spend sub $20k with shipping
 

