a1machinista1
Member
-
- Sep 2, 2023
-
- 29
-
- 8
-
- 13
I will be looking for a daily Foxbody as soon as my insurance payoff happens. I'm assuming that will happen this week.
EFI preferred - carb possibly
5sp preferred - Auto maybe
NO convertibles
Not looking for projects
Good paint a must
Good interior a must
Working AC not required but originally an AC car preferred.
Heat must work
4 or 5 lug
Performance upgrades preferred
No Turbos
Supercharged ok
302 or 331 preferred
Preferred with cats and emissions but not a deal breaker.
Clean title in your name
No accidents preferred but not a deal breaker
I'm located in PNW
WILLING TO SHIP
Looking to spend sub $20k with shipping
EFI preferred - carb possibly
5sp preferred - Auto maybe
NO convertibles
Not looking for projects
Good paint a must
Good interior a must
Working AC not required but originally an AC car preferred.
Heat must work
4 or 5 lug
Performance upgrades preferred
No Turbos
Supercharged ok
302 or 331 preferred
Preferred with cats and emissions but not a deal breaker.
Clean title in your name
No accidents preferred but not a deal breaker
I'm located in PNW
WILLING TO SHIP
Looking to spend sub $20k with shipping