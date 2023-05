Ordered the MM sway bar relocation kit for my 89 lx,along with new bushings and end links. Got everything in and the bushings were to big. On LMRs sizing guide,there is no choice for an LX. I wrongly assumed that 5.0s were all the same size and ordered 1-5/16. So,went out and measured and I have an 1-1/8 bar. Is that right? Looks like 93 Cobras came with that size.