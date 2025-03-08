Fuel filter 1979

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
I am going to guess at the carb like this:

1741483582599.webp


@limp - I think you probably know.
 
#4
My 83 is like a Q jet.. where the hardline fuel line screws into the carb, the LARGER nut behind it has a small filter inside it..... I would take a pic, but my camera batteries are dead.....
I put a new carb on mine and installed an inline filter before the fuel pump .. I will attach a pic if I can find one.. See the silver filter under the clutch cable.
DSCF1376.webp
 
#5
Bottom pic you can see the tube that connects the front and back float bowls to fill them with fuel.. On the left side the rounded area pointing down at a slight angle is where the filter goes... at the bottom of this You can see the fitting you can get a wrench on that unscrews to access the filter.... Your fuel line should attach to this.. You will have to take it off first...
DSCF0769.webp
DSCF0770.webp
 
Last edited:
#6
I am at a loss
This is my carb setup and this is the fuel filter
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3919.webp
    IMG_3919.webp
    352.6 KB · Views: 21
  • IMG_3918.webp
    IMG_3918.webp
    330.7 KB · Views: 17
  • IMG_3921.webp
    IMG_3921.webp
    91.7 KB · Views: 17
#8
That is certainly not the carb that came on the car, which would have been a 2 barrel. That is the Holley 4180-C that Ford used on the 83-85 Mustang 5.0's, as well as other FoMoCo cars. Looks like someone swapped it onto your engine.

That inline filter you have was added by someone. The factory filter would be a sintered bronze filter inside the inlet fuel fitting on the front fuel bowl. It may or may not still be there, but the hard fuel line from the pump to the carb has been modified (or replaced) because there is a rubber fuel line there. The factory fitting will not accommodate that, so it appears a hose nipple was added at the fuel bowl inlet also.

Is that the original engine?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Blackhawkxx
#9
It is not the original engine. It was replaced with a rebuilt unit and it was probably in that year range you are thinking
I can’t for the life of me, find the filter location so could it be screwed into the front of the carb?
 
#10
This is the location of the factory inline filter that 85GTStangGuy is referencing would be here:

1741565295286.webp


Just follow the fuel line from the carb all the way back to the tank and if there is an external filter you will find it. When they swapped to the later motor they may have just removed the filter and are just relying on the one in the carburetor inlet which it dumb.
 
  • Like
Reactions: nickyb
#11
OK... I bought some new batteries for my camera, climbed a ladder to a top shelf to take down my origiinal carb and here we are..
I removed the large nut( the fuel line screws into) and removed the " bronze sintered filter" it retains behind it in the cylindrical area. .... I even took a pic of my stubby finger holding the filter halfway back into where it goes..... I guess these are better than nothing, but I always ran an inline filter in any cars rather than rely on this. A Metal or plastic inline filter NEVER a glass one... glass ones break and burn down cars...... These are the same sort of filter that Quadrajets ran " back in the day" .. Of course that is Chevy stuff and we don't want the HOA member here to hear that..
You can blow into one end of the filter with your mouth to see if its clogged..... DO Replace it with a new one...
DSCF1576.webp
DSCF1575.webp
DSCF1574.webp
DSCF1573.webp
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 91AOD5.0LX
#14
limp said:
You still should remove this and install a NEW one... I " think " there is a spring in there and this entire filter, housing, keeper, spring all work together...
Click to expand...
I’ve traced the fuel line from the carb down under toward the front seat area and then it disappears from site
If I had it on a lift I could probably trace it around to the tank but I’m guessing he deleted the in line filter and kept it to just the carb filter
If I added an inline filter , should I put it between carb and pump or tank and pump ?
 
#17
Gandalf79 said:
I’ve traced the fuel line from the carb down under toward the front seat area and then it disappears from site
If I had it on a lift I could probably trace it around to the tank but I’m guessing he deleted the in line filter and kept it to just the carb filter
If I added an inline filter , should I put it between carb and pump or tank and pump ?
Click to expand...
Are you sure there was another filter in the system??? There wasn't in my 83.....
Do you have any flexible line in the engine compartment?? that is where I did mine.. The hard line stopped at the firewall and was neoprene from there to the fuel pump.... Easier to change in the engine compartment..
 
  • PlusOne
Reactions: General karthief
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Vacuum hose?
Replies
9
Views
168
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
jimzzilla
Fuel pump reccomendation
Replies
15
Views
220
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
85GTStangGuy
85GTStangGuy
F
1979 Pace Car Exhaust Question
Replies
6
Views
102
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
85GTStangGuy
85GTStangGuy
H
Fuel filter relocation?
Replies
41
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
I want to fix my car that is emitting rich black smoke.
Replies
68
Views
847
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu