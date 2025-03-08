Fuel filter 1979

OK... I bought some new batteries for my camera, climbed a ladder to a top shelf to take down my origiinal carb and here we are..I removed the large nut( the fuel line screws into) and removed the " bronze sintered filter" it retains behind it in the cylindrical area. .... I even took a pic of my stubby finger holding the filter halfway back into where it goes..... I guess these are better than nothing, but I always ran an inline filter in any cars rather than rely on this. A Metal or plastic inline filter NEVER a glass one... glass ones break and burn down cars...... These are the same sort of filter that Quadrajets ran " back in the day" .. Of course that is Chevy stuff and we don't want the HOA member here to hear that..You can blow into one end of the filter with your mouth to see if its clogged..... DO Replace it with a new one...