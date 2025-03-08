Fuel filter 1979

That is certainly not the carb that came on the car, which would have been a 2 barrel. That is the Holley 4180-C that Ford used on the 83-85 Mustang 5.0's, as well as other FoMoCo cars. Looks like someone swapped it onto your engine.
That inline filter you have was added by someone. The factory filter would be a sintered bronze filter inside the inlet fuel fitting on the front fuel bowl. It may or may not still be there, but the hard fuel line from the pump to the carb has been modified (or replaced) because there is a rubber fuel line there. The factory fitting will not accommodate that, so it appears a hose nipple was added at the fuel bowl inlet also.
Is that the original engine?